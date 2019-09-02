Netizens extend support to Yogi, say students can help keep their school campuses clean

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:52 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remarks about there being nothing wrong in students helping keep their school campuses clean have drawn support from netizens in Lucknow, including senior academicians and professionals from different walks of life.

Principal of La Martiniere College, Carlyle McFarland, said, “When I see paper waste on the school compound, I pick it up and put it in the bin. Within seconds, many students can be seen doing the same.”

Entrepreneur Deepika Chaturvedi said, “We regularly cleaned our school campus. We used to put all the ‘pattals’ (plates made out of leaves) and papers left strewn on the campus during lunch break in the bin. We learnt this from our school principal who was a role model for us.”

Prateek Hira of Tornos Foundation wrote in a social media post: “I think the CM is right. Dignity of labour and useful work has to be taught at schools. This task should be seen in a positive and constructive manner.”

Earlier on Sunday, during a programme organised in Lucknow to felicitate board exam toppers, Adityanath had said that by contributing in keeping their school campuses tidy, children learn the importance of cleanliness.

There were some suggestions too. Farrukh R Khan, regional manager of NGO Water Aid, wrote in his social media post: “There is no harm but the task should not be assigned to children from any specific caste or gender. That has become a norm as highlighted by multiple studies in the past.”

However, most of the netizens applauded Yogi’s viewpoint.

Welcoming his statement, Gunjan Gurnani Danani, chief co-coordinating officer at the GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, said, “Children idealise their role models. So, it is important for us to show them the true meaning of ‘Swachh Bharat’. We all need to consciously work towards a cleaner nation.”

“Don’t wait for gloves, photographers or a new broom. It’s our country, keep it clean. Also, why just students? I think even corporates should be taught lessons on dignity of labour. I feel the best way to teach someone something is to first follow it. That’s how good moral values are passed down to the new generation,” she said.

Limca Book of record holder, author and a recipient of the National Teacher award, Dheeraj Mehrotra, said: “Kudos to chief minister Yogi for this reminder to schools!”

Additional director, education, Lalita Pradeep wrote in a social media post: “In Gandhi’s land, we refuse to teach students about love for labour. It has to be understood that children go to school for learning. This learning has to be holistic.”

Quoting the example of a school in Assam, she said, “They have a very good system. Each week, 10 students clean their classroom after school hours. Next week, another set of 10 students do that. This is applicable to all the classes. Common areas are completely the responsibility of the administration.”

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 18:52 IST