New municipal portal for sanctioning building plans

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:31 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi lieutenant-governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday launched an online portal for sanction of building plans up to 500 square metres for low-risk residential buildings as part of the ‘ease of doing business’ (EODB) reforms.

“Opening of this module will cover majority of residential buildings in Delhi. Under this portal, the building sanction plan process has been simplified and made completely online with integrated payment gateways for issuance of sanction of building plans,” an official statement said.

“This process does not require any physical interface of MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) and the registered architects will be able to generate their sanction automatically through the system by completing the requisite formalities online and digitally signing the sanction letters,” it read.

Baijal said residents can now get plans approved on a self-certification basis. “It will bring transparency and reduce human interface,” Baijal said.

According to the statement, all the inputs submitted by the registered architect will be checked automatically by the software, which has been made in line with the building bylaws, Master Plan of Delhi 2021 and relevant acts.

Till now, this facility was available for residential building plans up to 105 sqm, which has now been extended to 500 sqm. This will help Delhites in getting the building plans approved without any visiting civic official.

SDMC commissioner Gyanesh Bharti noted that around 1,491 architects are currently registered with the system, who can immediately start using this facility and the process could even be completed within a single day.

The three municipal corporations also signed an agreement with the IIIT-Delhi on Tuesday to find latest digital solutions for civic services in the national capital, according to a statement.

IIIT-Delhi will assist the civic bodies in identifying the right technology solutions in improving citizen service delivery, providing research based inputs for adoption of the modern technology among others.

The LG advised the municipal corporations to strive for modernising their operation using technology for different municipal functions like waste disposal, parking management, property tax collection, town planning and others, it stated.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 22:31 IST