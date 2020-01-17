e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Jan 17, 2020
Home / Cities / New roll numbers issued for TET

New roll numbers issued for TET

Around 1.75 lakh aspirants are to appear in the exam

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab School Education Board has issued new roll numbers to examinees for Teachers’ Eligibility Test on January 19 (Sunday). Around 1.75 lakh aspirants are to appear in the test, of which more than 76,000 examinees shall take the paper at 193 examination centres for Paper-I, while more than 98,000 examinees shall sit in 246 centres for Paper-II.

Punjab School Education Board secretary-cum-director general school education Mohammad Tayyab said roll numbers issued previously had been cancelled and were not valid. “Examinees carrying only new roll number slips shall be allowed in the examination centres. All examinees have been informed about issuance of new roll numbers at their e-mail addresses and by text messages on their mobile numbers,” said Tayyab, adding that no other paper, document, electronic item shall be allowed in. All administrative and education department officers have also been asked to co-operate.

top news
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
In first remarks on Hyperloop, Ajit Pawar hits pause on futuristic project
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Understand the sufferings’: Delhi Police’s appeal to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
Kanpur woman beaten to death by men who molested minor daughter
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
India summons Pak official, lodges protest over abduction of 3 Hindu girls
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Over NRC, Chhattisgarh CM’s ‘internal conflict’ jibe at PM Modi, Amit Shah
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
Bentley reveals the final edition of iconic Mulsanne limousine
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
1917 review: Sam Mendes directs one of the best war movies of all time
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
Kuldeep breaks Harbhajan’s record with match-winning display in 2nd ODI
trending topics
Delhi gang rapeUnion budgetiPhonesLove Aaj Kal trailerGSAT-30Jeff BezosDec 16 gang rapeJaved Akhtar Birthday

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities