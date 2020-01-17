New roll numbers issued for TET

cities

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:06 IST

The Punjab School Education Board has issued new roll numbers to examinees for Teachers’ Eligibility Test on January 19 (Sunday). Around 1.75 lakh aspirants are to appear in the test, of which more than 76,000 examinees shall take the paper at 193 examination centres for Paper-I, while more than 98,000 examinees shall sit in 246 centres for Paper-II.

Punjab School Education Board secretary-cum-director general school education Mohammad Tayyab said roll numbers issued previously had been cancelled and were not valid. “Examinees carrying only new roll number slips shall be allowed in the examination centres. All examinees have been informed about issuance of new roll numbers at their e-mail addresses and by text messages on their mobile numbers,” said Tayyab, adding that no other paper, document, electronic item shall be allowed in. All administrative and education department officers have also been asked to co-operate.