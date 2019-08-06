New sensor centre tech comes up at IIT-Delhi

cities

Aug 06, 2019

New Delhi:

In order to boost research in sensor technology and instrumentation, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi on Tuesday inaugurated its Centre for Sensors, Instrumentation and Cyber-Physical System Engineering (SeNSE).

Authorities said the centre was planning to offer a Masters in Technology and a Masters of Science and Research to students. In addition to the regular courses, SeNSE also plans to offer part-time courses for better outreach.

The centre plans to have an equal number of faculty members with industry affiliation and from various departments of the institute.

Talking about the extensive usage of sensors in our lives, IIT Delhi director Prof V. Ramgopal Rao said the centre aimed to develop industry-level skills in its students and act as an incubation centre. Rao emphasised the need to have a strong societal connect.

“One way to pick problems is to go to libraries, read some papers and identify a problem. With this centre, we plan to encourage students into stepping out and identifying problems faced by people. For instance, they could work on how to double farmer income,” he said.

Rao said the centre would encourage faculty to become entrepreneurs by tying up with different industries and turning prototype into products. “The centre stands to benefit from the Faculty Innovation and Research-driven Entrepreneurship (FIRE) policy which was passed by the board last week. Under this scheme, faculty members could take sabbaticals and use IIT resources to develop their companies,” the director said.

SeNSE, which plans to recruit around 15-20 faculty in two years, was restructured and upgraded from the previous Instrument Design Development Centre (IDDC), which was involved in developing the VVPAT technology.

“Our technology reached every Indian during the last elections through VVPAT,” said Subrata Kar, head of SeNSE, who had earlier developed a sensor system to prevent death of elephants on railway tracks.

The centre will work as an interdisciplinary unit working on three application domains: defence, medical and industrial applications.

The six core areas covered by the centre would include optical engineering, electronic system design, advanced optical fabrication, micro-opto-electro-mechanical systems, sensor technology and cyber-physical systems.

