Newborn’s body found missing from grave

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:22 IST

BAREILLY In a bizarre incident, the body of an infant was found missing from his grave a day after he was buried at a graveyard in Bareilly on Wednesday, according to police.

“We have registered an FIR on the complaint by Raees Ahmad, a resident of Azam Nagar locality, who said that he had buried his 17-day-old child Mohammad Ahmad at Myodi ka Takiya graveyard on Tuesday night,” said inspector Geetesh Kapil of the Kotwali police station.

According to Ahmad, his newborn son was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and passed away around 8pm on Tuesday.

“Subsequently, I along with my close relatives reached the graveyard and laid his body to rest around 11.30pm,” he said. I was shocked when I came to offer prayers at my son’s grave on Wednesday morning and found that the grave had been dug up and his body was nowhere, he said.

The blood-soaked shroud in which the body was wrapped was found at some distance from the grave, said Ahmad.

His statement was corroborated by Mehdi Hasan, 35, the caretaker at the graveyard. The police detained the deceased’s uncle and were interrogating him.

Locals, however, said this was not the first incident that bodies had gone missing from the grave. “We suspect that it is the feral dogs or some other wild animals behind this,” said Mohd Shoeb, a resident of the area.