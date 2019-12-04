e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

Newborn’s body found missing from grave

cities Updated: Dec 04, 2019 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

BAREILLY In a bizarre incident, the body of an infant was found missing from his grave a day after he was buried at a graveyard in Bareilly on Wednesday, according to police.

“We have registered an FIR on the complaint by Raees Ahmad, a resident of Azam Nagar locality, who said that he had buried his 17-day-old child Mohammad Ahmad at Myodi ka Takiya graveyard on Tuesday night,” said inspector Geetesh Kapil of the Kotwali police station.

According to Ahmad, his newborn son was undergoing treatment at a private hospital and passed away around 8pm on Tuesday.

“Subsequently, I along with my close relatives reached the graveyard and laid his body to rest around 11.30pm,” he said. I was shocked when I came to offer prayers at my son’s grave on Wednesday morning and found that the grave had been dug up and his body was nowhere, he said.

The blood-soaked shroud in which the body was wrapped was found at some distance from the grave, said Ahmad.

His statement was corroborated by Mehdi Hasan, 35, the caretaker at the graveyard. The police detained the deceased’s uncle and were interrogating him.

Locals, however, said this was not the first incident that bodies had gone missing from the grave. “We suspect that it is the feral dogs or some other wild animals behind this,” said Mohd Shoeb, a resident of the area.

top news
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
18 Indians feared killed in gas tanker blast at factory in Sudan’s Khartoum
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
Telangana vet rape-murder case to be heard by fast-track court
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
‘There’s evidence’: Gadkari reacts on Chidambaram’s bail, recalls false cases
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities