Newly widened roads in Thane to be free of haphazard parking

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 00:57 IST

The standing committee chairman of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), on Tuesday, gave directives to the administration to build three new parking lots in the city.

The new parking lots have been suggested at Ghodbunder, Wagale Estate and Balkum to prevent rampant parking on the newly widened roads.

Ram Repale, the standing committee chairman, said that the corporation should take steps to increase parking spaces in the city.

“The problem of parking is grave in areas like Ghodbunder Road, Wagale Estate and Balkum. The administration should develop parking plazas at these three areas. They should also look at MIDC reserved plots along with TMC plots for the purpose,” Repale said.

The TMC took up the road widening project in 2015 and have increased the network of roads in the city. However, the widened lanes on most of the roads are used for parking. The issue was taken up for discussion at the standing committee meeting held on Friday.

Sanjay Bhoir, Shiv Sena corporator, said, “Many roads in the city have been widened and concretised in the past few years. However, most of these widened roads at Ghodbunder and Balkum areas are being used as a parking lot by the housing societies.”

A TMC official said, “The work on parking plazas at Gaondevi ground, near Jupiter Hospital and Shahu Market in Naupada, is in progress. We will have to check the feasibility of parking plazas at these three locations suggested by the standing committee.”

“The residential societies must have their own parking space equivalent to the flats in the society. We will submit a report on how many societies have provided parking spaces,” he said.

Mandar Patil, 45, a resident of Ghodbunder said, “The corporation had widened the road from Manpada junction to Tikuji-Ni-Wadi, however, the entire widened lane is used for parking.”

“Similarly, vehicles are being illegally parked on Pokharan Road no. 1 and 2. The roads were widened to ease the traffic congestion and not to be used as a parking space,” he said.