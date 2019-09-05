News channel employee’s phone snatched in Asiad Village

cities

A broadcast executive with a news channel reported that two men on a scooter snatched her phone in south Delhi’s Asiad Village on Thursday.

The woman said when she alerted the security guards, they tried to stop the snatchers but were assaulted. Police said they had registered a case and efforts to identify the accused were being made.

According to the woman, who identified herself only by her first name Ketki, the incident took place around 1 pm when she took an auto from Green Park metro station to reach her office in Asiad Village.

“Soon as I reached the barricades in front of the officer’s entry, two men on a blue scooter approached me. The pillion rider snatched my phone and pointed a pistol. The two men entered the Asiad village to escape,” she said.

Since Asiad Village has one-way roads, after about five minutes the two men were seen trying to exit. “I alerted the security guards at the barricades. The guards tried to intercept the two men but the pillion rider pointed his pistol. As more guards tried to rush to the spot, the scooter rider took off his helmet and hit it on the guard’s head, leaving him with ear injury. As we called for help, the two men left their scooter behind and fled the scene,” she said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Parvinder Singh said some documents have been recovered from the scooter used by the criminals. “A case of robbery has been registered and we are probing the incident. CCTV footage is also being checked to identify them,” Singh said.

