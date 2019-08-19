NGO holds silent rally; demands action after boy’s pothole death

cities

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 00:21 IST

Thane Matdata Jagran Abhiyan, a Thane-based non-governmental organisation (NGO), held a silent rally on Sunday at the spot on Ghodbunder Road where a five-year-old boy lost his life on Thursday due to potholes. Residents of the area and volunteers of the NGO demanded a permanent solution for better infrastructure facilities in the city.

Five-year-old Vedant Das was killed on August 15 after his father’s two-wheeler skidded over a crater between a concrete and asphalt road on Ghodbunder Road. Vedant, who was riding pillion, fell on the road and a tempo coming from behind ran over him. “While the contractor has completed only half the work (at the accident spot), MSRDC officials have also not cross-checked about the same. This has led to inconvenience for commuters and residents. We demand a proper inquiry and a complaint against the contractor and official involved,” said Sanjiv Sane, president, Thane Matdata Jagran Abhiyan.

“Eknath Shinde, the minister for public works who is our guardian minister, should look into the work of MSRDC,” said Chetna Dixit, secretary, Thane Matdata Jagran Abhiyan.

Responding to the allegations, a senior MSRDC official said on condition of anonymity, “We will have to look into the allegations and if indeed there is a lapse, we shall initiate action.”

Meanwhile, the Thane Citizens Foundation, another NGO, also staged a protest on Sunday against potholes in the city.

First Published: Aug 19, 2019 00:21 IST