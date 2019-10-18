NGT orders DPPC to act against noise pollution in Dwarka

cities

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Friday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to act on a plea alleging noise pollution in the vicinity of a residential area in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka’s Sector 3 and asked the agency to submit a detailed report within two months.

“Let the DPCC look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report (ATR) in the matter within two months by e-mail,” a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

The tribunal has posted the matter for consideration to January 23, 2020.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a resident of Dwarka’s Sector 3, seeking action against noise pollution from two wedding venues and a private school in her locality.

The tribunal had earlier rapped the police and the district administration over their action plan to check noise pollution and termed an older ATR as “inaction report”.

The tribunal had said violation of noise pollution norms is a criminal offence under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, apart from Sections 268/290/291 of the Indian Penal Code and it is the mandate of the Delhi Police to enforce the law. A noise-free environment is a fundamental right of citizens, the bench reiterated.

