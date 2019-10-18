e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 18, 2019

NGT orders DPPC to act against noise pollution in Dwarka

cities Updated: Oct 18, 2019 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Friday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to act on a plea alleging noise pollution in the vicinity of a residential area in south-west Delhi’s Dwarka’s Sector 3 and asked the agency to submit a detailed report within two months.

“Let the DPCC look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with law and furnish a factual and action taken report (ATR) in the matter within two months by e-mail,” a bench headed by NGT chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said.

The tribunal has posted the matter for consideration to January 23, 2020.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by a resident of Dwarka’s Sector 3, seeking action against noise pollution from two wedding venues and a private school in her locality.

The tribunal had earlier rapped the police and the district administration over their action plan to check noise pollution and termed an older ATR as “inaction report”.

The tribunal had said violation of noise pollution norms is a criminal offence under Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, apart from Sections 268/290/291 of the Indian Penal Code and it is the mandate of the Delhi Police to enforce the law. A noise-free environment is a fundamental right of citizens, the bench reiterated.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 21:31 IST

top news
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
‘Already burnt our fingers’: CBI asks SC to reject Chidambaram’s bail plea
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Global anti-terror body FATF pans Pakistan, gives 4 months to fix systems
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
Large firms must have electronic payment mode from November 1:CBDT
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
311 Indians deported by Mexico arrive in Delhi, US says message to smugglers
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Local Hindu outfit leader shot dead, found with throat slit in Lucknow
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
‘We don’t accept’: Muslim parties deny Ayodhya case settlement report
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
Narrow escape for Pakistan from FATF blacklist, given 4 month lifeline
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities