NGT panel slaps Rs 50L fine each on 4 Patiala units

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 01:06 IST

GHAGGAR POLLUTION Four Haryana papers mill also face action

The monitoring panel constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to check pollution in the Ghaggar river have questioned the working of the pollution control boards of Punjab and Haryana and imposed heavy fine on industries polluting the river.

The panel, headed by Justice Pritam Pal, has asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to slap a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on four Patiala-based industries.

In the 3rd executive committee report submitted to NGT on September 30, the panel had also rapped PPCB for its slow pace of inspection and checking of industries.

The panel directed the PPCB chairman to impose Rs 50 lakh fine each on Vishal Paper Industries Private Limited and Vishal Coaters Private Limited at Khusropur village, and DSG Paper Pvt Ltd at Bhanri Village of Patiala district.

The panel recommended that the PPCB shall revoke the consent granted to these industries under the provision of the Water Act 1974, impose environmental compensation amounting to Rs 50 lakh, which would be utilised for rejuvenation of water quality of river ghaggar.

It said PPCB shall reduce 30% production capacity of these industries so that the quantity of effluents to be generated after reduction may be treated effectively and efficiently.

It also directed that PPCB to seal the machinery of industry to ensure 30% reduction in production and install CCTV cameras on the sealed machinery. It has been asked to send the pictures of seale machinery and footage to the executive committee.

The panel also asked the PPCB chairman to revoke the consent granted to the Patiala Distillers and Manufactures Ltd at Maine village under the provision of the Water Act 1974 and impose environmental compensation amounting to Rs 50 lakh for degrading the environment by wasting clean steams to dilute the treated effluent to bring the parameters within permissible norms depleting the ground water.

“PPCB shall reduce 30% production capacity of the industry so that the quantity of effluents to be generated after reduction may be treated effectively and efficiently. It will reduction and install CCTV cameras on seal machinery”, added the panel report.

It also recommended that the industry shall dismantle two lagoons out 3 lagoons to rule out any possibility of misusing.

Industries fined in Haryana

The panel has asked the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) to impose Rs 50 lakh fine on Sainsons Paper Mill, Pehowa, Rs 25 lakh fine each on Nishant Paper Mill, Shiv Paper Mill and Kailash Paper Mill.

STATE OF STPS IN PUNJAB

The panel, which visited Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, found the sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the state as the worst performers.

The panel found the STP’s Bareta, Bhikhi, Budhlada, Sardulgarh towns (all in Mansa district) and Zirakpur, Mohali and Lalru (of SAS Nagar district) are not meeting with the prescribed standards.

The report highlighted that six out of 21 STPs in the town’s situated along the Ghaggar river are not complying with the norms.

The panel found that 30 towns have been identified in Punjab which are directly or indirectly discharging their sewage into the Ghaggar and recommended that 43 STPs are required to be installed in 30 towns.

The panel noted that the PPCB had inspected 11 industries in June, 6 in July and 11 in August, but the number of industries was very less in “view of the importance of the task.”

The panel recommended that PPCB increase the frequency of regular inspection and surprise checking on the industries situated near the Ghaggar.

Regarding Haryana, the panel said the HSPCB is not regularly monitoring all STPs in the state. It asked the HSPCB to ensure to checking of their performance on monthly basis and take against non compliant STPs. It has been also asked to take up the matter with rural development and panchyat department to prepare proposal to install STPs in villages.

The panel said no STP is operational in Parwanoo and Kala Amb area of Himachal Pradesh, which is located in catchment areas of Ghaggar. It asked the state government to install STPs.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 01:06 IST