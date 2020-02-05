NGT to penalise civic bodies for not adhering to waste mgmt rules

cities

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:37 IST

A monitoring committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has decided to penalise civic bodies that fail to adhere the solid waste management rules by March 31. The committee also directed officials to install GPS system on garbage collection vehicles.

“All executive officers (EOs) are directed to work with integrity and dedication to make the city garbage-free and to ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection. The civic bodies should also ensure construction of a boundary wall around dumping grounds and greenbelts in the vicinity. Municipal councils violating solid waste management rules will be penalised form March 31,” said Justice Jasbir Singh (retd), chairman of the NGT monitoring committee.

He said EOs will have to submit a weekly report to deputy commissioners regarding the tasks performed under solid waste management. He also called for a complete ban on the use of plastic bags and directed civic bodies to take strict action against violators. The information of the violators should be given to the Punjab Pollution Control Board officials, he added.

The committee chief directed Punjab Pollution Control Board officials to ensure setting up of effluent treatment plants at hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib district to check contamination of groundwater.

NGT monitoring committee member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said the NGT will now monitor solid waste management 24X7 and officials will be made responsible for violations.

Former chief secretary and member of the NGT monitoring committee SC Aggarwal directed officials to check open dumping of garbage.