e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / NGT to penalise civic bodies for not adhering to waste mgmt rules

NGT to penalise civic bodies for not adhering to waste mgmt rules

cities Updated: Feb 05, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Fatehgarh Sahib
Hindustantimes
         

A monitoring committee formed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has decided to penalise civic bodies that fail to adhere the solid waste management rules by March 31. The committee also directed officials to install GPS system on garbage collection vehicles.

“All executive officers (EOs) are directed to work with integrity and dedication to make the city garbage-free and to ensure 100% door-to-door garbage collection. The civic bodies should also ensure construction of a boundary wall around dumping grounds and greenbelts in the vicinity. Municipal councils violating solid waste management rules will be penalised form March 31,” said Justice Jasbir Singh (retd), chairman of the NGT monitoring committee.

He said EOs will have to submit a weekly report to deputy commissioners regarding the tasks performed under solid waste management. He also called for a complete ban on the use of plastic bags and directed civic bodies to take strict action against violators. The information of the violators should be given to the Punjab Pollution Control Board officials, he added.

The committee chief directed Punjab Pollution Control Board officials to ensure setting up of effluent treatment plants at hospitals in Fatehgarh Sahib district to check contamination of groundwater.

NGT monitoring committee member and environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said the NGT will now monitor solid waste management 24X7 and officials will be made responsible for violations.

Former chief secretary and member of the NGT monitoring committee SC Aggarwal directed officials to check open dumping of garbage.

tags
top news
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
EC raps Delhi Police officer who linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
In verdict on 4 Delhi rape convicts, high court’s biting criticism of govt
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
5-year-old raped by driver inside foreign embassy premises: Delhi Police
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Debutants Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal create history as India openers
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Baby tests positive for novel coronavirus just 30 hours after birth
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
Auto Expo 2020 Full Coverage: Big launches, unveilings and more
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
UP govt allots 5-acre plot for mosque to Sunni Waqf Board near Ayodhya
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
Auto Expo 2020: Top-10 car unveiling on Day 1 of India’s mega motor show
trending topics
India vs New Zealand live scoreKareena KapoorAFCAT 2020 admit cardAnurag ThakurAishwarya RaiCBSE 12th Chemistry ExamVivad se Vishwas Bill

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities