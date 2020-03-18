e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / NGT western zone bench may resume operations from April 1

NGT western zone bench may resume operations from April 1

cities Updated: Mar 18, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: After two years, the western zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) may resume operations from April 1 as a judicial member was appointed to complete the two-member bench required for functioning.

Justice Sheo Kumar Singh was appointed as judicial member at NGT’s western zone bench located in Pune. The expert member from the principal bench, Siddhanta Das, was transferred to the western zone bench.

A circular to that effect was issued by Sukhada Pritam, deputy registrar, judicial at NGT principal bench on Wednesday.

“Consequent upon the posting of Honourable Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member and Honourable Mr Siddhanta Das, expert member, NGT WZB, Pune will become functional w.e.f., April 1, 2020,” read the circular.

The zonal bench serves the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and union territories of Daman and Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.

The western zone bench has been shut since February 2018 after the Supreme Court refused constitution of a single-member bench during the hearing on a submission made by NGT Bar Association (western zone). No single-member benches are to be constituted as per the 2017 circular of ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF).

Important cases from zonal benches were heard by the principal bench through video conferencing.

top news
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
Coronavirus stays infective in air for hours, on surfaces for days
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
‘Won’t interfere’: SC on MP floor test, cites Constitutional duties
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
255 Indians test positive for coronavirus in Iran, 12 in UAE: MEA
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
44-year-old, back from London 11 days ago, tests positive for Covid-19
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
WhatsApp pledges $1 million to combat coronavirus fake news
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
India got the ‘raw end of umpiring decisions’: Ponting on 2008 Sydney Test
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Shah Rukh Khan becomes the first owner of 2020 Hyundai Creta in India
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
Coronavirus: Kerala police’s dance video to encourage hand washing goes viral
trending topics
Coronavirus updateKaran JoharDigvijaya SinghToday SensexVarun DhawanDeepika PadukoneIPLParas Chhabracoronavirus Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities