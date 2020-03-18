NGT western zone bench may resume operations from April 1

cities

Pune: After two years, the western zone bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) may resume operations from April 1 as a judicial member was appointed to complete the two-member bench required for functioning.

Justice Sheo Kumar Singh was appointed as judicial member at NGT’s western zone bench located in Pune. The expert member from the principal bench, Siddhanta Das, was transferred to the western zone bench.

A circular to that effect was issued by Sukhada Pritam, deputy registrar, judicial at NGT principal bench on Wednesday.

“Consequent upon the posting of Honourable Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, judicial member and Honourable Mr Siddhanta Das, expert member, NGT WZB, Pune will become functional w.e.f., April 1, 2020,” read the circular.

The zonal bench serves the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and union territories of Daman and Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli.

The western zone bench has been shut since February 2018 after the Supreme Court refused constitution of a single-member bench during the hearing on a submission made by NGT Bar Association (western zone). No single-member benches are to be constituted as per the 2017 circular of ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF).

Important cases from zonal benches were heard by the principal bench through video conferencing.