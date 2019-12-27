e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 28, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / NIA opens regional branch office in Chandigarh

NIA opens regional branch office in Chandigarh

chandigarh Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(From right) National Investigation Agency director general YC Modi with Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava and Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta inaugurating the anti-terror agency’s branch office in Chandigarh on Friday.
(From right) National Investigation Agency director general YC Modi with Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava and Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta inaugurating the anti-terror agency’s branch office in Chandigarh on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general YC Modi inaugurated the branch office the premier anti-terror organisation’s office in Chandigarh on Friday. Directors general of police (DGPs) of Punjab and Haryana were present at the inauguration of the office near Model Jail, Sector 51. A release said that the branch had started functioning and that its jurisdiction extended over the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The NIA has its headquarters in Delhi, with other branch offices existing at Guwahati, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Lucknow and Jammu.

Senior police officers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh Administration, the Central Armed Police Forces, the Army and other government agencies also attended the event. The NIA was created in pursuance to enactment of the NIA Act, 2008, on December 31 that year with a mandate to investigate offences related to terrorist activities and other crimes having national and international importance.

top news
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
BJP in attack mode as Shivakumar donates land for 114-ft tall Christ statue
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
CAA protest peaceful, 350 detained in Delhi
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
JDU minority cell leader quits party over Nitish Kumar’s stand on CAA
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Worst not over yet, RBI forecasts NPAs will rise
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Congress seeks inclusion of bigwigs in Maharashtra cabinet
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News