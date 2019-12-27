NIA opens regional branch office in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:27 IST

National Investigation Agency (NIA) director general YC Modi inaugurated the branch office the premier anti-terror organisation’s office in Chandigarh on Friday. Directors general of police (DGPs) of Punjab and Haryana were present at the inauguration of the office near Model Jail, Sector 51. A release said that the branch had started functioning and that its jurisdiction extended over the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The NIA has its headquarters in Delhi, with other branch offices existing at Guwahati, Kolkata, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Raipur, Lucknow and Jammu.

Senior police officers from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, the Chandigarh Administration, the Central Armed Police Forces, the Army and other government agencies also attended the event. The NIA was created in pursuance to enactment of the NIA Act, 2008, on December 31 that year with a mandate to investigate offences related to terrorist activities and other crimes having national and international importance.