Nigerian arrested with cocaine worth ₹3 lakh

Jan 26, 2020
Farhan Sheikh
Farhan Sheikh
A special squad of police arrested a Nigerian national in a drug bust and seized cocaine worth ₹3.13 lakh.

The police have also seized country-made liquor from a slum in Rabale in a separate case.

The team said they received a tip-off about a Nigerian who would be arriving in Kopar Khairane village to sell cocaine to a customer.

Early on Friday, the special squad reached Sector 19 in Kopar Khairane and laid a trap.

“Our team found one Nigerian suspect near Domino’s Pizza which matched with the information we had received. The suspect was frisked after which we found 26 grams of cocaine worth ₹ 3.13 lakh,” said deputy commissioner of police Pankaj Dahane.

The accused was identified as Ikechuku Precious Onedikachi, 22, who had been staying in the area.

Police said they are verifying to ascertain for how long Onedikachi has been staying in India and whether his visa is valid.

The accused was arrested under sections of Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police are probing to zero down on the person from whom Onedikachi procured the cocaine. The team on Thursday had seized country-made liquor and imported alcohol worth ₹43,523 from a man named Raju Shah, 29, from his Rabale MIDC residence. Shah used to sell the liquor by smuggling it, said police. The accused was booked and handed over to the custody of Rabale MIDC police.

