Night of rain havoc in Pune: 7 real-life bytes that capture the mayhem

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:14 IST

Calf climbs car to escape water

A calf near the Gajanan Maharaj chowk in Sahakarnagar tried to escape the waters flooding the road by climbing a car. It succeeded, but as the water level rose , the car went under. As did the calf.

Fire brigade rescue family with 10-mth-old child

Fire brigade officials rescued a 10-month old along with four members of the family stuck from a bungalow near Mitra Mandal chowk on Wednesday night.

Those rescued have been identified as Pramod Moresh Natu (72), Saria Pramod Natu ( 64), Mayuresh Pramod Natu (36), Manjiri Mayuresh Natu ( 30) and infant Rajas Mayuresh Natu (10).

PMC fire brigade chief Prashant Ranpise said, “Our brave men rescued them with the help of life jackets. All are safe.”

... and watchman from top of security cabin

Due to Ambil odha (stream) overflowing, Treasure Park society’security guards climbed onto the roof of the security cabin to escape the six-feet of water. Residents called the fire brigade who rescued the security guard at 1.30 am.

Butterfly Garden and Nala garden damaged

Two PMC-owned parks - butterfly garden and nala (canal) garden have been completely damaged by waters from the Ambil stream overflowing. The nala garden, erected by the stream was completely sub-merged. The butterfly garden, which starts from Aryaneshwar temple and ends at Bagul garden is also damaged.

Residents hunt for missing vehicles

With hundreds of vehicles washed away on Wednesday night, residents on Thursday morning began the arduous and torturous hunt for missing two- and four-wheelers. Many two-wheelers and four-wheelers were abandoned on Satara road and Mitra Mandal chowk.

Five hours from Katraj from Swargate

Satara road was jammed for the whole night. The water from the Ambil stream overflowed onto the main road at Padmavati. MSRTC buses at Padmavati chowk broke don with waters reached upto the windows. Police allowed only single- lane traffic. Eye witness Chetan Chavan started from Market Yard at 10pm and reached Katraj at 3am.

Children and senior citizens manage traffic

As the heavy rain caused the stream to overflow, children and senior citizens managed the traffic in Sahakarnagar area. As the district collector announced a holiday for schools on Thursday morning, children, as young as 12-years-old were stopped chowks stopping vehicles from entering damaged areas. Senior citizens seated on chairs by the road side, guided the foot soldiers at Aryaneshwar and Gajanan Maharaj chowk.

PMC’s Padmavati pumping station water-boarded

PMC pumping station at Padmavati has had its electric pumps under water from Wednesday night. Water entered the pumping station at 11 pm. The staff immediately put off the motors. Work to remove water from pumping station has been on since Thursday morning.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:06 IST