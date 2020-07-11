e-paper
Nilje RoB open for traffic after repairs

cities Updated: Jul 11, 2020 23:29 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
The Nilje rail overbridge (RoB) on the busy Kalyan-Shilphata stretch, which was closed for repairs on June 15, was reopened for small vehicles on Saturday, by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

“We completed the repair work in 15 days and the bridge was opened to vehicles on Saturday morning. Although the repair work was completed, we could not open the RoB without proper inspection. We conducted a load test to ensure that it is safe,” said an MSRDC official. The budget for repair work was pegged at ₹24 lakh.

According to a notification by the Thane traffic police, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the bridge.

A safety audit of the 50-year-old bridge by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) revealed that the structure is unsafe and recommended authorities to close the RoB immediately for the safety of commuters.

The work was carried out in three phases. During the repairs, MSRDC, along with Central Railway engineers, strengthened the concrete slab and steel girders of the bridge. The rusting on the girders were also checked and repaired.

The traffic police put a height barrier on the bridge to ensure that heavy vehicles do not ply on it.

Heavy vehicles heading towards Shilphata and Navi Mumbai from Kalyan and Dombivli will not be given entry at Katai Naka and will instead have to take the Khoni village route to reach their destination.

“Heavy vehicles coming from Shilphata and Navi Mumbai to Kalyan and Dombivli will be stopped at Kalyan Phata and diverted to the Taloja Cement Road,” informed an officer from Kolsewadi traffic police unit.

After the lockdown restrictions were eased last month, the closure of the bridge caused traffic snarls on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch as the vehicles on the RoB was diverted to the parallel bridge, leading to congestion during peak hours. The 21-km-long Kalyan-Shilphata Road connects Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

