Nirbhaya gangrape case: Delhi court transfers case to another judge

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:49 IST

New Delhi

A Delhi court on Monday transferred the 2012 gang rape cum murder case to another judge to decide whether to direct Tihar Jail authorities to expedite the execution of the convicts.

District Judge Yashwant Kumar sent the case to Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, on an application filed by victim’s parents in this regard, who will hear the matter on November 28.

The application was moved since the earlier two judges hearing the matter got transferred and the matter is getting adjourned continuously, the applicants had said.

The special fast track court, set up to hear cases of sexual harassment cases exclusively, is currently vacant at Patiala House Courts and no judge has been appointed till now.

The application said the victim’s parents approached the court since the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies.

In December last year, the parents of the 23-old paramedic, who was gang-raped in December 2012, approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case.

The Supreme Court on December 12, 2018, dismissed the PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay -- in the sensational case.

The 23-year-old paramedic student was gang-raped on December 16, 2012.

The victim, who was severely assaulted, succumbed to injuries at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore on December 29, where she had been airlifted for medical treatment. PTI