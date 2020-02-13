Nirmohi Akhara demandsmore representation in Trust

cities

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 23:59 IST

Lucknow: Nirmohi Akhara will stake claim to perform ‘puja’ at proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya and will also demand to include its six more members in the Trust at the first meeting of the Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in New Delhi on February 19.

This was decided at the executive body meeting of the Akhil Bhartiya Sripanch Ramanandi Nirmohi Akhara, convened in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Mahant Dhinendra Das, head of the Akhara (Ayodhya unit) and a member of Board of Trustees of the new Trust, will put forward these two demands at the first meeting of the new Trust, it was decided.

Meeting will take place at the residence of K Parasaran, Chairman of the Trust.

The Nirmohi Akhara has a 13-member executive body (panch) which takes all important decisions. They are spread across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Seven of the members were present at the meeting, including sarpanch of the Nirmohi Akhara Raja Ramchandra Das of Dakor, Gujarat; deputy sarpanch Mahant Narsingh Das of Chitrakoot; Mahant Ram Suresh Das, Mahant Bhagwan Das, Mahant Ramswaroop Das and Mahant Ghanshyam Das.

“Executive committee meeting of the Nirmohi Akhara was convened today (Thursday). It was unanimously decided at the meeting to that Nirmohi Akhara must have all right to perform puja in Ram Mandir,” said Prabhat Singh, official spokesperson of the Akhara.

“It was also decided that the new Trust must include six more members of the Nirmohi in the Board of Trustees apart from the existing member (Mahant Dhinendra Das),” Singh added.

Difference of opinion has come to the fore in the Nirmohi Akhara over its representation in the new Trust that will oversee construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

According to office bearers of the Nirmohi Akhara, Raja Ram Chandra Das, a Gujarat-based sarpanch of the Akhara, wants his name, instead of Mahant Dhinendra Das’s, in the board of trustees.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court unanimously paved the way for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 9 last year.

The court also directed the Centre to constitute a trust for construction of Ram temple and include Nirmohi Akhara (original petitioner in the Ayodhya title suit) in it.

The court, however, rejected the Akhara’s claim on the temple’s 2.77 acre land.