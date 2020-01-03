NMMC erects installations to promote waste segregation

cities

In a bid to generate awareness about cleanliness ahead of Swachh Survekshan 2020, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has erected installations near its headquarter highlighting the importance of waste segregation and how e-waste could be put to proper use. The civic body aims to inspire more and more people to participate in the survey and also practice waste segregation.

Tushar Pawar, deputy municipal commissioner (DMC) solid waste management, said, “The aim is to generate awareness among maximum people. These installations are also selfie points and many people stop near it to click pictures, so it solves our purpose [of spreading awareness about cleanliness].”

The rankings for the second quarter (July to September 2019) announced on December 31 declared Navi Mumbai the third cleanest city in India. The city ranked seventh in Swachh Survekshan 2018. The final ranking of the 2019 survey will be declared in March.

NMMC commissioner, Annasaheb Misal said, “We are eyeing the top position and will surely get positive results. We expect more and more people to participate in the survey. People must stop using single-use plastic and become an integral part of the cleanliness activities.”

An installation on ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020’ made from 110 non-functional motherboards is also put on display. It aims to portray a vision to transform Navi Mumbai into zero-waste, eco-friendly and smart city. “We have seen the installation and it is very beautiful. This is not only a selfie point but also inspires people to keep the city clean,” said Sulochana Das, a Nerul resident. Apart from taking selfies with the installations, residents also pledge for a clean Navi Mumbai.