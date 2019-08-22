NMMC gets Cidco plot for Central Park project-hit people

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:48 IST

The hurdle in the inauguration of Central Park in Ghansoli has been cleared.

Central Park is spread over 39,135sqm area.

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general body has approved purchase of a 2,400sqm plot from Cidco to rehabilitate residents of Savli villagers.

Cidco has agreed to provide a 2,400 sqm plot to the civic body at base price of Rs37,400 per sqm. The plot price works out to around Rs11 crore.

The Rs17.5-crore Central Park at Sector 3 in Ghansoli has been developed on land that belonged to Savli village. Cidco had given the plot for the park.

Residents had been demanding rehabilitation and this held up the work.

The park has been ready for several months but not thrown open to the public as the villagers and elected representatives have stated that it can be done only after rehabilitation.

Mangesh Mhatre, 52, a local villager, said, “Work on Central Park began in August 2014. After our demands, we were assured by the administration that our demand would be met.”

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:48 IST