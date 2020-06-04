e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / NMMC shifts 480 people to safer places

NMMC shifts 480 people to safer places

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:07 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

As Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Alibag, around 45km from Panvel, around 455 people living in Airoli, Belapur, Nerul and Turbhe were shifted to safer locations.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) shifted those who are staying hutments and chawls to nearby schools. Mahendra Konde, public relations officer of NMMC, said, “Another 25 people, who used to work in a circus and got stuck in the city during the lockdown, have also been shifted.”

A huge tree fell on six houses at Sector 2 in Nerul. No one was injured. A total of 33 tree falls were reported from NMMC areas and 20 trees fell in Panvel. Uran, which is 21km away from Panvel, was the worst-affected by the cyclone.

The asbestos roof of many houses were blown away by strong winds. Residents whose houses were not damaged gave them shelter.

Devendra Patil, 46, an Uran resident, said, “The asbestos roof of my house was blown away by the wind. I have an eight-month-old baby. My neighbour Sumit Jadhav took us to his house. We will stay here until my house is repaired.”

Another resident from Uran market area who had ailing parents was also given shelter by their neighbour. “My neighbour Mahendra Gaikar has aged parents living with him. When we saw his house was damaged, we asked them to stay in our house till he repairs his home,” said Shubham Nimbalkar, 50, Uran resident.

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In