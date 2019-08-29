NMMC to table city’s draft development plan tomorrow

cities

The draft city development plan submitted six months ago by the civic administration to mayor Jaywant Sutar for tabling in the general body meeting will finally be taken up at a special meeting of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on August 30.

The much-delayed development plan could be further delayed due to the poll code of conduct which is expected to come in force next month.

Municipal commissioner Annasaheb Misal said, “The draft development plan will be presented in the general body on Friday. It will be discussed by the corporators before approval. It will then be put in the public domain for suggestions and objections from the residents.”

The draft development plan will be for the next 20 years, taking into account the growth in population and the services, amenities and land they will require.

Under section 26 of Maharashtra Regional and Town Panning Act 1966, every municipal corporation must prepare a development plan of its city in the first 20 years.

The state government had in 1971 appointed Cidco as the city development authority. CIDCO had in March 1980 prepared a development plan for Navi Mumbai, Panvel and Uran taluka’s 95 villages that were included in its jurisdiction.In December 1994, the state government made NMMC the planning authority for the region. NMMC has adopted the same plan.

It was after a high court order that NMMC took up the task of preparing the draft development plan, development control and promotional regulations. The town planning department has chalked out the project that includes 29 revenue villages.

