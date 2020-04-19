No additional activities to be allowed from April 20 in ‘hotspot’ Mohali

cities

In the wake of the rising number of Covid-19 patients in Mohali, district magistrate Girish Dayalan, exercising powers conferred under the Section 144 of the CrPC, has ordered that the curfew imposed in the district shall remain in force and “operation of any additional activities (not already allowed under previous orders/ exemptions) shall not take place without specific exemptions granted by (his) office.”

The activities shall be determined based on the essential nature of the activity, the mitigation of hardship to the public and ensuring continuity of government business. Stricter measures have been enforced keeping in view the emergent nature and potential magnitude of the pandemic and for the purpose of ensuring health and safety of human life.

Any violations shall invite criminal proceedings under the relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Indian Penal Code.

The revised guidelines issued by the ministry of home affairs, Government of India (MHA, GoI), have allowed certain additional activities to be opened in the country from April 20. But, it has also been categorically stated that these guidelines shall not apply to containment zones created in ‘hotspots’ (areas of large outbreak of Covid-19 or clusters with significant spread of Covid-19 as determined by the guidelines of the ministry of health and family welfare).

Dayalan said as of April 19, the number of Covid positive cases in the district is 61, highest in the state and the tricity area.

In such circumstances, he said, where the district has not yet reached a stage of 14 days without a positive case, the threat of the pandemic spreading can yet not be ruled out.

WHAT’S OPEN IN MOHALI

BANNED

Transport, private buses, taxis, auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, all flights, inter-state buses, trains, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, daily bazaars, entry from borders , religious places

ALLOWED

Offices charged with law and order, magisterial duty, police, healthcare facilities, fire services, electricity, water, municipal services, print and electronic media, ATMs, telecom, internet and postal services, milk plants, takeaway/home deliveries, petrol pumps

RESTRICTED

Any congregation of more than 10 people