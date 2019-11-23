e-paper
No arrest in DLF Phase-3 murder

cities Updated: Nov 23, 2019 22:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Gurugram A day after the murder of a 23-year-old man, who worked as a vendor partner with an online shopping portal, at his office in DLF Phase 3, the police are yet to identify the suspects.

The police said that two teams of officials have been formed to investigate the incident.

According to the police, on Friday, body of Ravi Kumar, was handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination.

Deepak Mathur, forensic expert, Civil Hospital, said that the victim was allegedly strangled and a blunt object was used to inflict a deep wound on his head. “There are multiple injuries on his body, showing the signs of struggle. He was punched and kicked in his abdomen. Preliminary reports suggest that there might be more than one person involved in the murder,” he added.

Preet Pal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), crime, said that two teams from the Sector 53 crime branch and DLF Phase 3 police station have been formed to investigate the case. “The suspect is yet to be identified. The police are investigating the case,” he added.

On Thursday, around 7.45am, a delivery executive found Kumar lying on an upturned chair on the floor with blood gushing from his head.

The police had said that Kumar, a native of Sitamarhi, Bihar, was living in Salahpur Khera in Sector 21 and had leased the office around six months ago.

Raj Bhushan, a cousin of the victim, in the police complaint, had alleged that someone had killed him over a personal rivalry.

A case was registered against the unidentified suspects under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase 3 police station on Friday.

