e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No decision on height of Ganpati idols yet: Mandals

No decision on height of Ganpati idols yet: Mandals

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 01:49 IST
Surendra P Gangan
Surendra P Gangan
Hindustantimes
         

Two days after CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed to keep the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations a low-key affair amid the Covid-19 outbreak, he held a meeting with key mandals in the state on Saturday.

Despite deliberations, the decision over the height of the idols at public pandals was deferred after some organisers demanded the state to allow the idols to be up to at least five feet instead of the three feet proposed by government. The organisers also assured that they will ensure social distancing norms at the pandals. The final decision over the height of the idols is expected to be taken by the state next week, after another meeting with representatives from the mandals.

Every year, some public mandals even get idols which are more than 20-feet high.

“We will decide over the height of the idol after the government announces the height limit. Our mandal has decided to cooperate with the government,” said Sudhir Salvi, secretary of Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal.

He said the mandals also discussed several other issues pertaining to the festivities, which included considering last year’s permission as valid for setting up the pandals.

Gajanan Tondvalkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Ganeshmurtikar Sangh, said, “All the sculptors are following the state government’s norms and are making idols of 21 inches [1.75 feet] in height for homes and up to three feet for public mandals. We also are making the idols from clay instead of the traditional plaster of Paris. We also expect the government to help us with permissions for our workshops, transportation and immersion.”

top news
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
Ladakh vs Doklam standoff: Same military commander, different tactics
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
On International Yoga Day, PM Modi to address the nation
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
Solar Eclipse 2020: Tips on how to safely watch the ‘ring of fire’
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
‘No restrictions on using firearms’: India gives soldiers freedom along LAC
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Glenmark’s FabiFlu gets DCGI nod as Covid-19 drug, in stores next week
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
Delhi’s Covid-19 tally gallops to over 56K after highest spike
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
BJP widens gap in Rajya Sabha with 86 seats, Cong follows with 41
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
Watch: Arms-laden Pakistani drone shot down by BSF in J&K’s Kathua
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In