No home isolation of Covid-positive patients in Pune, says PMC chief

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 21:27 IST

Contrary to directives from the state and central government, Pune will not allow Covid-19 positive patients to quarantine at home.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief Shekhar Gaikwad, on Monday, said the civic body has enough facilities to house Covid-19 patients and therefore, positive patients will be admitted to these centres only.

“The PMC has a bed capacity of 10,000 in the city. Though the total number of Covid-19 positive patients has reached 8000, the actual number of active patients taking treatment is 2,484. Even the medical and paramedical staff is enough. Considering this, PMC expects Covid-19 positive patients to take treatment at these centres,” Gaikwad said.

A health department officer, speaking anonymously, said, “Of the Covid-19 positive patients, 90 per cent are from slum areas. It would not be possible to allow home isolation in slums. As far as Pune is concerned, there are enough beds and institutional isolation is better.”

The central and state government guidelines state, individuals who test positive for Covid-19, but with mild or no symptoms can be isolated at home if appropriate facilities are available.

As per these guidelines Covid-19 patients are to be admitted to hospitals in a three-tier treatment system, according to the symptoms.