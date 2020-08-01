e-paper
No let-up in illicit liquor trade in Doaba

As elsewhere in the state, lockdown has seen a spike in smuggling as well as recovery. Police have recovered over 30,000 litre illicit liquor in the region this year

cities Updated: Aug 01, 2020 22:59 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
Jalandhar Despite police claiming to keep strict vigil, illegal liquor trade continues unabated in the Doaba region. As elsewhere in the state, lockdown has seen a spike in smuggling as well as recovery. Police have recovered over 30,000 litre illicit liquor in the region this year.

A police officer said most illegal production cases were in rural areas due to shortage and costlier availability of liquor during the lockdown.

Jalandhar district has seen the registration of 810 FIRs, with 791 accused being put in jail and 65,000 liquor bottles being seized. Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori said excise and police teams have been acting against illicit liquor smuggling.

“We have inspected 1,103 premises of godowns, marriage places, rice mills or shellers during a search operation to check liquor smuggling and bootlegging. A helpline number 85569-18229 has been launched, where people could share information on illicit liquor smuggling,” the DC added.

Jalandhar rural police seized around 8,500 litre illicit liquor, chemicals and 3,58,080 kg lahan from January 1 to July 31. “Most of the recovery was made during special drives in lockdown,” said Jalandhar SSP Satinder Singh.

Police commissioner Gurpeet Singh Bhullar said the Commissionerate Police had registered 496 cases related with smuggling of illicit liquor, arrested 557 accused and seized over 38 litre illicit liquor, 1,430kg lahan and around 15,000 litre English wine from January 1 to July 31.

Hoshiarpur SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said police have registered 215 cases and arrested 268 people by seizing 13,438 litre illicit liquor and 20kg lahan this year. The SBS Nagar district registered 132 FIRs and arrested 144.

In Kapurthala, over 8,000-litre illicit liquor was seized this year, but most recovery was made in the lockdown. SP Mandeep Singh said police registered 174 FIRs and recovered 5,318 litre illicit liquor and 17,935 kg lahan from accused from May 16-July 31, 2020.

In recent recoveries, 435-litre illicit liquor and 800kg lahan was recovered from Kheeran Walli village area on July 18. Assistant excise and taxation officer Hardeep Bhanwra said, “We have arrested a bootlegger and illicit liquor supplier, Baljinder Singh, who used through children and women for the trade.”

