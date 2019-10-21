No maternity services at rural health centre

chandigarh

Due to the non-availability of maternity specialists since its inception in 2006, not a single delivery has been conducted at the Rural Health Training Centre, Sector 56, in Palsora village, which lies under the administration of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32.

It was envisioned to provide comprehensive health services to around 40,000 villagers and locals in Phase 2, Mohali. Inpatient department services–maternity, child health and delivery services, were supposed to be available round the clock.

Centre in-charge and associate professor at the department of community centre, Dr MK Sharma, said the Palsora centre has no specialists to start maternity and child health services.

“However, we have the entire infrastructure–the centre can cater to patients coming from Mohali and adjoining areas. The operation theatre is currently not being utilised but can be used for maternity services. As the beds remain empty, the patient load from GMCH-32 and Government Multi Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, can also be shared,” Sharma said.

The bed occupancy rate of childbirth and post-birth care wards in GMCH and GMSH-16, sometimes goes up to 300%, causing inconvenience to patients.

SEVERE PATIENT LOAD AT GMCH-32, GMSH-16

The patient-bed ratio at the obstetrics and gynaecology wards in these hospitals remains around 2:1, due to which patients have to share beds.

The administration cites patient rush from neighbouring states for the severe patient load.

Officials privy to the matter said the GMCH-32 administration is not keen on providing maternity services at the centre as the department concerned is already overburdened due to huge rush of patients at the main hospital.

GMCH official spokesperson Anil Moudgil said due to better facilities in other health care centres in Chandigarh, patients do not generally visit the Palsora centre.

