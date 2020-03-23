e-paper
No OPD, only tele consultation

cities Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:45 IST
PUNE The Maharashtra Medical Council (MMC) on Monday, issued a statement, asking the state chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Registered Medical Practitioners (RMP) to avoid overcrowding in OPD’s, maintain social distancing and advise elderly to not venture out unnecessarily.

The statement issued by MMC states that registered medical practitioners would be allowed to give telephonic consultations and send prescriptions online to the concerned patient with under mentioned riders for the period of this emergency phase, till further notice by government authorities. The practitioners would have to restrict giving online consultations and prescriptions only for minor ailments, routine follow-ups.

“While giving prescriptions the following should be strictly followed, that the prescription should be given on the letterhead of the RMP with signature and a photo should be sent to the patient in pdf form, the RMP should note down a short note about medical history and prescription should be dated and period of medication should be on the letter head,’ said the statement.

