No plans to shut nursery in private schools, clarifies education department

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 22:11 IST

Gurugram: The Haryana elementary education department has said that it has no plans of shutting nursery and kindergarten classes in recognised primary schools across the state. The department said that district elementary education officers had been asked to keep a check on the functioning of nursery and kindergarten classes in response to a complaint, following which reports emerged that the department was planning to close nursery classes.

Calling it a “confusion”, and describing what transpired, a note undersigned by additional director (elementary education, Haryana), said that the department had no such plans. The letter stated that the directorate of education had asked district elementary education officers (DEEOs) and programme officers of the women and child development department (WCD) to act on a complaint filed by an NGO. The complainant had sought action against nursery and kindergarten classes in private schools, alleging that they were not registered by the government and hence illegal.

The department had asked both the WCD department and DEEOs to take necessary action in a letter dated November 22. However, some “confusion” was created which led people to believe that nursery classes in private schools were being suspended. Clearing the “confusion”, the letter said that neither the department had taken any decision to shut down nursery and other preparatory classes in private schools nor was any such plan under consideration.

“These classes will continue, as usual. However, the department will not compromise on the safety of the children at any cost,” it said. The letter also stated that both the education and WCD departments will continue to monitor that playschools in the state abide by guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

District elementary education officer Premlata Yadav said that she had heard that the earlier order regarding the inspection of these classes had been recalled, but had not received any written directions from the department regarding the same.

Another official from the district education department said that earlier they had received a letter about closure of these schools, but it was recalled. Kunal Bhadoo, director of Kunskapsskolan Schools, said that the school had reached out to government authorities seeking clarity over the matter. “The government shared a written clarification and said that they had not issued any orders regarding the closure of schools,” he said.