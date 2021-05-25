No relaxation in curfew in Srinagar for now despite dip in Covid-19 cases

Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Aijaz Asad on Tuesday ruled out any relaxation in the curfew in the city even though there was a decline in the daily Covid-19 cases. The official said that the Covid-19 situation in the district was in a decisive phase during which they can’t take any chances.

“The Covid cases are coming down daily. The caseload is reducing but now we need to remain more alert. It can turn much better or even worsen. We still have 6,000 active cases in Srinagar. So there is no option of relaxation (in Covid-19 curfew) for now,” he said while talking to the media during a vaccination drive.

“All decisions are taken by the state executive committee keeping in view the emerging situation and analysing the load of positive cases district wise,” he said.

Srinagar was put under Covid-19 curfew, along with other high case districts, on April 29 with only emergency services allowed to operate. The restrictions were recently extended to May 31.

By the beginning of May, the district was reporting the record highest number of daily cases out of the 20 districts of the Union territory. From a highest of 1,311 cases on May 4, the tally came down to 309 on Monday. Overall, the district has recorded 62,400 cases and 737 deaths.

Asad said that the people need to continue to strictly follow the SOPs.

“We should maintain social distancing and wear masks and, more importantly, go for vaccinations. Eligible groups should participate in vaccination drives. We will come out of the second wave successfully, just how we emerged from the first wave, when we all will work together,” he said.

“If we see the history of pandemics, we will observe that there have mostly been four waves in every pandemic. That is why we need to prepare and vaccination can shorten this process of preparation,” he said.

On Tuesday, the administration launched a vaccination drive across the city for the vulnerable and high-risk groups.

“Today, 35 vaccination sites were opened in Srinagar for the 18-44 year age group. The drive has been started for most vulnerable groups and high-risk groups including journalists, shop keepers, vendors, milk and vegetable sellers, widows and orphans, construction workers - the groups that have maximum mobility and contact with people,” Asad said.