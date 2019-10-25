No sanction yet to prosecute JNU students: Police

cities

Oct 25, 2019

Delhi Police on Friday told a city court it still had not received sanction from Delhi government’s home department to prosecute Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students for sedition, for allegedly raising anti-national slogans at the varsity campus during an event in February 2019.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manish Khurana summoned the Investigating Officer (IO) for December 11 after the public prosecutor informed the court that the sanctions were still pending with the Delhi government.

Earlier this year on January 14, Delhi police had filed a charge sheet in the court against former JNU student union president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others, charging them of raising anti-India slogans and supporting sloganeering on campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

Under the Code of Criminal Procedure, investigating agencies have to take the approval or sanction of the state government while filing charge sheets in sedition cases.

The court had earlier pulled up Delhi Police for filing the charge sheet “without obtaining requisite sanction.” On September 18, it had asked the Delhi government to decide within one month on the sanction to prosecute Kumar and others, saying the delay has caused wastage of judicial time as the case had been listed and adjourned repeatedly since the filing of the charge sheet.

The police had filed a 1200-page charge sheet in the court against Kumar and others, including former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya, saying they were leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

The matter would be now heard on December 11.

