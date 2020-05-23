e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / No summer vacations in Punjab and Haryana high court

No summer vacations in Punjab and Haryana high court

This year, vacations were scheduled between June 1 and June 26 in the high court and June 1 and June 30 in subordinate courts.

cities Updated: May 23, 2020 19:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Saturday announced the cancellation of summer vacations in the high court and trial courts scheduled for June in both the states and Chandigarh.

This year, vacations were scheduled between June 1 and June 26 in the high court and June 1 and June 30 in subordinate courts. The decision has been taken in view of courts taking up only ‘urgent cases’ since March due to Covid-19.

The high court is functioning in a restricted manner since March 16 and the trial courts are also taking up urgent cases only. Pending cases are being adjourned and only those are being taken up, where an application is filed citing some urgency. A dozen odd benches in the high court are taking up ‘urgent matters’ through video conferencing.

Against daily listing of nearly 2,500-3,000 cases on any given day, the HC is hearing 200 odd cases these days. “… Court will function with the continuation of present arrangement of filing, listing and hearing of the cases through video conferencing,” an official said.

Meanwhile Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) welcomed the decision. “The high court should do away with prior mentioning of cases before listing of fresh cases,” bar secretary, Rohit Sud said.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In