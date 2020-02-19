No talks with Navjot Sidhu for joining AAP: Mann

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 22:15 IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said no talks were being held with Congress MLA and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on joining the party.

Addressing a press conference after a party meeting here, Mann said the party was not in touch with Sidhu at official level. Asked if he would welcome the cricketer-turned-politician into the AAP, Mann said all those who wanted to work for the development of Punjab with honesty would be welcomed into the party fold. The two-time Sangrur MP was accompanied by leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, state core committee chairman Budh Ram and Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur.

On efforts to reconnect with rebel leaders such as Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Sucha Singh Chhotepur, the AAP state chief said that those who had left the party to float their separate outfits and abused the party leaders should be asked this question.

Mann also launched a digital membership drive with a missed call number. “Those interested to join the party for nation building can give a call. We will contact them for enrolment in the party,” he said before hitting out at the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government for not paying adequate attention to education and health sectors.

Accusing the state government of not implementing its poll promises, Mann, while responding to a query regarding the government seeking funds from the Punjab Mandi Board, accused the state government of taking loans to waive off farmers’ loans. “Such things reflect poor financial management,” he said, responding to a query on the finance department, asking the Mandi Board to transfer ₹1,500 crore to the state treasury. Two-time former Balachaur MLA Ram Kishan Kataria, his daughter-in-law and former zila parishad chairperson Santosh Kataria were among those joined the party.