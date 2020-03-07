No throwing colours; Thane youth plan artistic celebrations

cities

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:40 IST

Youngsters and artists will throng at Upvan on Tuesday to celebrate an artistic Holi. Instead of throwing colours at each other, they will paint each other’s faces and also those who are keen on getting a design painted.

“We not only want to spread awareness on art and creativity but also want to make it fun and celebrate Holi in a unique way. We will start by painting each other’s face. We will also paint faces of those who request us. We had attempted a similar celebration in a smaller and impromptu way last year and got a good response,” said Shripad Bhalerao, artist and founder of Swatva artist group in Thane.

Creativity will flow in the unique event— animal prints, messages written on faces, rainbow colours — and aims to unite all during the festival.

“Last year, I saw a few youngsters painting designs on their faces at Upvan but had no idea that they would do it for others also. It was a welcome change from the colours splashed on each other during Holi,” said Anupama Dalvi, 49, resident of Upvan, who is keen on getting her face painted this year.