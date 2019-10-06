e-paper
No venue for MNS’s public rally; leaders approach cops

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 22:09 IST
PUNE Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Sunday, approached the police department as they are unable to rent a ground to conduct Raj Thackeray’s public rally, on October 9.

Thackeray will kick-start the campaign for the upcoming assembly elections from the city on October 9.

As not a single ground is available to hold the rally, Ajay Shide, MNS unit head and candidate from Kasba peth constituency, approached the city police department and asked permission to hold the rally at Tilak chowk.

Shinde said, “We approached educational institutions to conduct Raj Thackeray’s rally in their premises but, we were denied permission.”

“Most of these educational institutions are controlled by political parties and as a result they are not willing to conduct our rally. Hence, MNS has approached the police department seeking permission to conduct the rally at Tilak chowk,” said Shinde.

In the city MNS has nominated eight candidates in all eight constituencies.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 22:09 IST

