Home / Cities / Nod to appointment of contractor, modern abattoir in Ludhiana may start operations in a month

Nod to appointment of contractor, modern abattoir in Ludhiana may start operations in a month

The contractor has offered Rs 35 lakh to the civic body per annum for a 10-year contract

cities Updated: Jun 25, 2020 19:32 IST
Harsimran Singh Batra
Harsimran Singh Batra
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

With the finance and contracts committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation (MC) giving a nod to the appointment of a contractor, the modern slaughterhouse facility in the Haibowal dairy complex is expected to commence operations in a month.

The construction of the Rs 19.5-crore project, hanging fire for over a decade, was completed in January. The MC floated tenders for the selection of a contractor for five times, but only a single contractor came forward for running the facility each time. Finally, the MC decided to appoint the only contractor, who has offered Rs 35 lakh to the MC per annum for a 10-year contract.

The committee approved a resolution, issuing a work order to the contractor, during a meeting held at mayor Balkar Sandhu’s camp office here on Wednesday.

The facility is capable of slaughtering 2,000 poultry birds per hour in two shifts of eight hours each; and 1,000 goats, sheep and pigs.

The MC House has fixed Rs 150 for slaughtering a goat/sheep, Rs 10 for a poultry bird and Rs 100 for a pig.

The officials said the facility also has an effluent treatment plant, a preservation and chilling facility, and a blood processing unit.

Once commissioned, the facility will enable the MC to implement a complete ban on illegal slaughtering in the city. Meat traders will have to get the animals slaughtered at the facility and will be allowed to sell only this meat at their respective shops.

The officials said illegal slaughtering results in unhygienic conditions and the waste, including blood, is also dumped in the sewers, which is illegal. The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken a note of the same in the past and directed the MC to stop illegal slaughtering.

The MC is also establishing five modern shops at various locations of the city from where the contractor will be able to sell meat. Three shops have also been constructed on the Gill, Metro and Hambran roads.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr YP Singh said, “The F&CC has issued the work order and the facility is expected to become operational in a month. The amount payable by the contractor would be increased by 5% every year. No illegal slaughtering will be allowed in the city.”

