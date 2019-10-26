Nod to new paid parking tender in Chandigarh

cities

The paid parking rates in the city will soon be increased as MC commissioner KK Yadav has approved the new tender with higher rates. Yadav said that tender has been finalised and will be floated on Tuesday to invite bids from private players.

At present, MC charges a flat Rs 10 for four-wheelers and Rs 5 for two-wheelers.

As per the terms and condition of the fresh tender, in the first year, the parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now. Thereafter, these will be doubled after four hours of parking. The charges will be further doubled if vehicles are kept parked beyond 12 hours.

The parking rates will be revised every year, with a hike of 20% (calculated with charges in the first year as the base). However, the MC has allowed free entry for pick-and-drop in the first 10 minutes.

The new rates will be applicable after contractors are hired to run these parking lots.

PARKING LOTS DIVIDED INTO 2 ZONES

MC has invited bids for 89 parking lots in two zones. Each zone will be outsourced to a different contractor for a period of five years. The reserve prize for both zones is above Rs 2 crore per annum. The private player with higher bidding prize will get the contract to run the parking lots. One player may get both the zones too. At present, the number of paid parking lots are 61. New free parking lots will come up in Sectors 7, 17, 20, 26, Manimajra and other areas, taking the total count to 89.

By the last year of the contract, the firm will be collecting Rs 9 from two-wheelers and Rs 18 from four wheelers for parking up to four hours and then double of it after four hours.

Meanwhile, parking at Elante Mall, Piccadilly Cinema and Fun Republic will have flat rate of Rs 20 and Rs 40 for two- and four-wheelers. However, 20% hike will be applicable at these malls too.

According to the General House decision, the contractors will not be allowed to collect the revised rates till all the parking lots are equipped with smart facilities, for which they will get 90 days from the award of contract.

