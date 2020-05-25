e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Essentials to be delivered to patients in home isolation

Essentials to be delivered to patients in home isolation

A nodal official in each 11 districts will ensure that essential commodities, services and medicines are supplied at the doorstep of families, who are living in home quarantine.

delhi Updated: May 26, 2020 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi government issued an order directing district magistrate in all 11 revenue districts in the city to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that essential commodities, services and medicines are supplied at the doorstep of families, who are living in home quarantine.
Delhi government issued an order directing district magistrate in all 11 revenue districts in the city to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that essential commodities, services and medicines are supplied at the doorstep of families, who are living in home quarantine.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
         

The Delhi government also issued an order on Monday directing district magistrate in all 11 revenue districts in the city to appoint a nodal officer to ensure that essential commodities, services and medicines are supplied at the doorstep of families, who are living in home quarantine.

“It has been noticed that in many cases all members of a family are under home isolation and therefore might be facing difficulties in managing and receiving supply of essential commodities, services and medicines on time,” said the order, which HT has seen.

The nodal officer, the government said, should be someone at least of sub-divisional magistrate rank, and shall be given dedicated mobile numbers, which is to be shared with people under home isolation by teams. The teams working on the ground will also make a database of such home quarantine cases, where all family members are in quarantine, in every sub-division which is to be updated in every 3-4 days, said the order that was issued by divisional commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar on Monday.

The home isolated families would be allowed to call on the designated numbers and inform the surveillance officials about what essential commodities they need delivered. The nodal officer is supposed to check with each team head in every 3-4 days if the delivery process is in place, the order said.

tags
top news
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
In Eid outreach, Amit Shah lets 120 Kashmiri prisoners in 3 states make a phone call home
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
WHO pauses trial of anti-malaria drug in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
In India’s Covid-19 testing strategy, a hard push from PM Modi and a dose of reality
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
Army Chief Naravane’s 2012 prophecy on Chinese strategy rings true in Ladakh sector
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
9 migrants found dead in Telangana’s Warangal killed by fellow worker: Cops
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
China to evacuate citizens from India amid pandemic, rising border tension
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Cancellations hit travellers hard as flights resume at Mumbai airport after 2 months
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
Explained: Does Vitamin D protect against coronavirus disease?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In