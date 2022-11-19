10 held for duping G Noida man of 71L on pretext of renewing insurance policy

The Gautam Budh Nagar police on Friday arrested ten suspects, including two employees of an insurance firm, for allegedly duping a 50-year-old farmer of ₹71 lakh on the pretext of renewing his lapsed insurance policy.

According to police, the two employees of the insurance firm used to gather details of the policyholders and share them with other gang members to carry out frauds.

According to Ravindra Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Badalpur police station, the gang was running a call centre at Sector 63 in Noida and made calls to their potential victims.

“The victim, a resident of Durai village, submitted a complaint on November 17, after which police started an investigation. According to the complainant, he called the insurance company last year to renew his policy. After a few days, he got a call from a person posing as an insurance company executive. He promised to renew the policy and asked the victim to pay a nominal charge,” said SHO Kumar.

SHO Kumar added that during investigation, it was found that the complainant had called on the correct number of the insurance company. The two suspects who work there shared his details with the gang and committed the fraud.

“The complainant was asked on multiple occasions to transfer funds on the pretext of processing charges. For the last one year, he ended up transferring ₹71 lakh in the hope of getting his insurance money”, the SHO said.

Police said that the farmer recently sold his land for a large sum of money.

On Friday, tracking the suspects through electronic surveillance, ten people were questioned and later, on the basis of evidence, arrested by the police. The ten suspects have been identified as Pankaj Giri, Sanjay Singh, Asif, Mohit, Saurabh Bansal, Mohammad Ruksad, Akash Kashyap, Sajid, Ankit Giri and Thakur Singh — all residents of Ghaziabad and Delhi.

“Thakur Singh and Ankit Giri are presently employed with the insurance firm and were supplying details of policyholders. The gang had been running a call centre in Sector 63 for the last three months but has been active in the Delhi-NCR region for about three years. They have allegedly duped several people worth crores of rupees. The police are further investigating the case,” said SHO Kumar.

The police also recovered seven ATM cards, 13 mobile phones and several other incriminating pieces of evidence from the possession of the suspects.

“The 10 suspects have been booked under sections of cheating and forgery of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The suspects were produced before a magistrate on Friday and sent to judicial custody,” SHO Kumar added.

