IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / 12 days after man’s death over parking spot, family ‘awaits’ police action
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

12 days after man’s death over parking spot, family ‘awaits’ police action

Twelve days after a 55-year-old businessman died following an altercation with his neighbour over a parking spot, the family has alleged that Noida Police is yet to take due action in the case
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST

Twelve days after a 55-year-old businessman died following an altercation with his neighbour over a parking spot, the family has alleged that Noida Police is yet to take due action in the case.

The deceased, Rajiv Lal (55), was a resident of Sector 15A. On the evening of December 26, Lal found his parking spot outside his house being blocked by a neighbour. When he confronted, his family became aggressive. The two got in an argument, and the suspect attacked Lal, who ended up with chest injuries.

He was taken to a private hospital in Sector 27 for treatment, from where he was discharged days later. He, however, again complained of chest pain on January 31 and eventually died on February 3 at the same hospital.

A case had initially been registered at the Sector 20 police against the neighbour for an attempt to commit culpable homicide. However, the section was later changed to 323 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), because of which the suspect was granted bail.

The family has vehemently objected to the manner in which the case was handled, following which the investigation was transferred from the Noida Zone to Central Noida’s Phase 2 police station. However, they are still awaiting police action.

“It has been more than ten days since he passed away and the police are yet to take any action. We are still waiting for justice to be served,” said Ayushi Lal, daughter of the deceased.

The family members have also taken extensively to social media to demand thorough police action in the case.

Meanwhile, Noida Police has claimed that a probe in the matter is underway.“The investigating officer is reviewing all the evidence. All medico-legal statements are being recorded and the case is being thoroughly reviewed after which we will take the necessary action,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

SKM seeks ‘unconditional’ release of activist Disha Ravi, Tikait shies away

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:53 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of various farmers’ unions, on Monday demanded an “unconditional release” of 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi who was arrested by the Delhi Police from her Bengaluru house on Saturday for her alleged involvement in the ‘toolkit’ case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Government wants to prolong agitation, says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Monday that the central government wants to “prolong the ongoing farmers’ agitation” and hopes “it will die down in the next two months”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

GB Nagar records 76% turn out for second dose; few takers for mop-up round

By Sanjeev K Jha, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:50 PM IST
At least 76% of 393 health workers, who got inoculated on January 16, turned up on Monday for their second Covid-19 vaccine dose, said health officials, adding that a total of 8,183 health workers out of a total of 24,453 beneficiaries have refrained from getting the Covid-19 jab in the mop-up round of the first phase of inoculation in Gautam Budh Nagar
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Man kills wife, injures self in Vaishali flat; probe on

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Ghaziabad: A 38-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their house in Vaishali Sector 5 late Sunday night, and later hurt himself
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

12 days after man’s death over parking spot, family ‘awaits’ police action

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Twelve days after a 55-year-old businessman died following an altercation with his neighbour over a parking spot, the family has alleged that Noida Police is yet to take due action in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Man kills minor girl for rejecting his proposal; held

By Shafaque Alam
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling a 15-year-old girl to death in Surajpur after she rejected his marriage proposal
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Greater Noida: Kidnapped boy recovered from Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:44 PM IST
Greater Noida: A 13-year-old boy, who was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday morning from outside his house, was recovered in Dankaur by police on Sunday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Dense fog in morning gives way to warmer day; air quality improves slightly

By HT Correspondent, Noida
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
A day after slipping into the “severe” category, the air quality of Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida improved marginally to “very poor” category on Monday with the pollution board expecting no significant improvement for the few days
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida begins developing park on landfill site

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:43 PM IST
NOIDA: The Noida authority on Monday planted hundreds of saplings to develop part of a landfill site in Sector 145 as a park after remediation of about 200,000 tonnes of waste
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Fog effect: Six injured as heavy vehicles collide on Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Noida: As many as six persons were injured after five to six heavy vehicles collided on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Dankaur on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
Greater Noida, which was also among the three top polluted cities, registered an AQI of 402 (‘severe’). The three cities on Sunday were the only ones among the 126 cities on the CPCB bulletin to record AQI under ‘severe’ category, CPCB said.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
Greater Noida, which was also among the three top polluted cities, registered an AQI of 402 (‘severe’). The three cities on Sunday were the only ones among the 126 cities on the CPCB bulletin to record AQI under ‘severe’ category, CPCB said.(Sanchit Khanna / HT Photo)
noida news

Noida, Ghaziabad most polluted cities

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:28 AM IST
IMD officials said that the foggy conditions, which are also leading to smog as a result of slow wind speed, will continue to prevail during the morning hours in the three cities for the next two days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Protesting farmers light candles on second anniversary of Pulwama terror attack

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The protesting farmers at the UP Gate on Sunday evening carried out a candlelight march in memory of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Six held for snatching money from people returning from ATMs

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:46 PM IST
Noida: Five suspects were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly robbing people after they withdrew money from a local ATM in Mamoora village in Noida Phase 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: Control room fields queries about vaccine effects, dispels fears

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:45 PM IST
NOIDA: It was a hectic weekend for the Integrated Control Room (ICR) at HCL premises in Noida Sector 59
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Police look for suspect in 4-yr-old’s abduction, murder case

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:45 PM IST
Greater Noida: The Surajpur police have launched a search for a suspect in the abduction and murder case of a four-year-old boy
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP