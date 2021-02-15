12 days after man’s death over parking spot, family ‘awaits’ police action

Twelve days after a 55-year-old businessman died following an altercation with his neighbour over a parking spot, the family has alleged that Noida Police is yet to take due action in the case.

The deceased, Rajiv Lal (55), was a resident of Sector 15A. On the evening of December 26, Lal found his parking spot outside his house being blocked by a neighbour. When he confronted, his family became aggressive. The two got in an argument, and the suspect attacked Lal, who ended up with chest injuries.

He was taken to a private hospital in Sector 27 for treatment, from where he was discharged days later. He, however, again complained of chest pain on January 31 and eventually died on February 3 at the same hospital.

A case had initially been registered at the Sector 20 police against the neighbour for an attempt to commit culpable homicide. However, the section was later changed to 323 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), because of which the suspect was granted bail.

The family has vehemently objected to the manner in which the case was handled, following which the investigation was transferred from the Noida Zone to Central Noida’s Phase 2 police station. However, they are still awaiting police action.

“It has been more than ten days since he passed away and the police are yet to take any action. We are still waiting for justice to be served,” said Ayushi Lal, daughter of the deceased.

The family members have also taken extensively to social media to demand thorough police action in the case.

Meanwhile, Noida Police has claimed that a probe in the matter is underway.“The investigating officer is reviewing all the evidence. All medico-legal statements are being recorded and the case is being thoroughly reviewed after which we will take the necessary action,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.