14-year-old dies in a hit-and-run incident in Noida

Noida: A 14-year-old boy, who sustained severe injuries in an alleged hit-and-run accident on Noida City Centre Road in Sector 38 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said on Wednesday, adding that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle. Police investigation revealed that the vehicle was speeding due to the empty road near City Centre. (Representational image)

The minor lived with his family in Noida’s Aghapur village, and died on Tuesday night. Police have registered a case of accident, officers said.

“On Tuesday around 1.30am, when the minor was roaming near City Centre Road along with two to three friends, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him and fled the scene. His friend rushed back to his home and alerted his family, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Upon getting information about the accident, police registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 39 police station.

Family of the deceased told police that he had gone out to visit the weekly market with his friends, the officer added.

Police investigation revealed that the vehicle was speeding due to the empty road near City Centre. “We have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver and started scanning CCTV cameras fitted close to the spot to nab the suspect. As of now the vehicle has not been identified yet,” said Sector 39 station house officer Jitendra Kumar.