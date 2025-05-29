Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

14-year-old dies in a hit-and-run incident in Noida

ByArun Singh
May 29, 2025 06:18 AM IST

The minor lived with his family in Noida’s Aghapur village, and died on Tuesday night and police have registered a case of accident

Noida: A 14-year-old boy, who sustained severe injuries in an alleged hit-and-run accident on Noida City Centre Road in Sector 38 on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said on Wednesday, adding that efforts are underway to identify the vehicle.

Police investigation revealed that the vehicle was speeding due to the empty road near City Centre. (Representational image)
Police investigation revealed that the vehicle was speeding due to the empty road near City Centre. (Representational image)

The minor lived with his family in Noida’s Aghapur village, and died on Tuesday night. Police have registered a case of accident, officers said.

“On Tuesday around 1.30am, when the minor was roaming near City Centre Road along with two to three friends, an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him and fled the scene. His friend rushed back to his home and alerted his family, following which he was rushed to a nearby hospital,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Upon getting information about the accident, police registered a case of rash driving and causing death by negligence under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 39 police station.

Family of the deceased told police that he had gone out to visit the weekly market with his friends, the officer added.

Police investigation revealed that the vehicle was speeding due to the empty road near City Centre. “We have registered a case against the unidentified vehicle driver and started scanning CCTV cameras fitted close to the spot to nab the suspect. As of now the vehicle has not been identified yet,” said Sector 39 station house officer Jitendra Kumar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Noida / 14-year-old dies in a hit-and-run incident in Noida
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On