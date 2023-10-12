14-year-old stabs man for disturbing his sleep in Noida

A 14-year-old boy stabbed his 42-year-old neighbour for disturbing his sleep by talking loudly a few minutes after midnight in Noida’s Sector 113 on Tuesday, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday. The complaint in this case was registered by Shivli Khatun, 20, who hails from West Bengal and lives with her family at a rented flat in Sector 113. (Representational image)

The complaint in this case was registered by Shivli Khatun, 20, who hails from West Bengal and lives with her family at a rented flat in Sector 113. “Around 12.10 am on Tuesday, my family and I were at home, chatting, when the minor, who lives in another room in the same building, barged in and shouted at us, saying we had disturbed his sleep,” Khatun said in her complaint to the police.

“When my father, Majeed Miya, 42, attempted to counsel the minor, the latter pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed him twice. My father was injured in the abdomen, so we immediately called the emergency helpline number 112 and rushed him to a nearby hospital in Sector 39,” Khatun said.

The doctors referred Majeed to a hospital in Delhi, where he is undergoing treatment. Majeed works at a factory in Noida, and the family, which includes Majeed’s wife, Khatun and her two sisters, moved to the rented flat two months ago.

“We have detained the minor. During the investigation, we discovered that Majeed attacked the minor after snatching his knife. The minor suffered injuries on his leg,” said Sarvesh Kumar, Sector 113 station house officer.

“Based on Khatun’s complaint, a case was registered against the minor at Sector 113 police station under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Kumar.

