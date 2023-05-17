15-year-old student collapses and dies outside school premises

A 15-year-old student at a government school in Greater Noida died on Monday while leaving school during dispersal, police said. According to police, the cause of death is yet to be determined. The student was taken to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida west. (Photo for representation)

The deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Jalpura village in Greater Noida. He was a Class 8 student at Junior High Government School in Jalpura.

“At 2pm, when the school was dismissed, Rohit was leaving with his brother, who is a Class 7 student in our school. Suddenly, he collapsed, prompting the teachers to bring him inside the school. We initially suspected a heat stroke and attempted to provide him with water. When he didn’t respond, we decided to take him to a hospital and inform his parents and the basic education office,” said Nutan Saxena, the principal of Junior High Government School in Jalpura.

Suneel Dutt, the station house officer of Ecotech-3 Police Station, said that the student was taken to Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida west. Dr Sunil Balyan, medical superintendent at the hospital said, “The doctors declared the child dead on arrival and no further examination was carried out. The body was handed back to the family”.

“The body was taken into custody and sent for a post-mortem examination. His body was returned to the family on Monday night. We are still awaiting the post-mortem report, and the viscera has been preserved,” SHO said.

He added that the deceased hailed from Rampur district, and his parents have taken him to their hometown for the final rites.

Aishwarya Lakshmi, the basic education officer, said, “The school has informed the basic education office about the incident. Since the student collapsed outside the school, no inquiry has been initiated.”