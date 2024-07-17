16.71 crore siphoned off: Cyber police seeks details of Nainital Bank’s Noida branch server

Cybercrime branch police on Tuesday recorded the statements of bank officials of Nainital Bank’s Sector 62 branch office after its server was allegedly hacked and ₹16.71 crore siphoned off by unidentified persons between June 16 to 20 in 84 separate transactions, police said on Wednesday. Two teams of cybercrime branch police and one team from the computer emergency response team (CERT) are probing the case currently. (REUTERS/representational image)

Police are also investigating the case from different angles, and have not ruled out the role of someone working in the bank in the server hack, as no one except bank officials had access to the server.

“On Tuesday, we recorded the statements of bank officials and asked them to give the data of the bank server to verify the number of people who accessed the server between June 16 and 20. The money was transferred using the bank manager’s login and password,” said

“Investigation also revealed that ₹7 lakh of this transferred amount was withdrawn through RTGS from Tilak Nagar branch in Delhi. Multiple branches were used to withdraw money through RTGS. We are getting details about these transactions to nab the accused,” said Ranjan.

“Police are investigating the case from different angles, and we also suspect that someone from the bank might be involved in the fraud. It is difficult for outsiders to enter a secured server as only three to four people have access to it,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe, asking not to be named.

HT tried to contact a senior bank official, but he refused comment, citing that the management has issued directions to not speak to the media. “Police are investigating the case, and we are helping them to nab the suspect (s),” said the official, asking not to be named.

However, senior police officers said the bank is also investigating the case from their end.

“On a complaint by the bank’s IT Manager, a case under sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty) of the Indian Penal Code and 66C (fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature) of the IT Act was registered on July 10,” said Ranjan.