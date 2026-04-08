18-year-old woman falls to death from high-rise in Indirapuram

An 18-year-old woman fell to her death from the 16th floor of a high-rise in Indirapuram early Tuesday, and her family has filed a complaint alleging murder, police said. No suicide note was recovered. The family alleged her clothes were “not found intact”. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The woman, who recently took her Class 12 examinations and was preparing for police recruitment, had accompanied her father to the high-rise where he does laundry and car-washing work, according to police and her family.

The family resides in a nearby locality and is originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Farukkhabad district. She was the third of four siblings.

“She came to the high-rise with me around 5.45am on Tuesday, and she went to the washroom on the ground floor. I went to the basement for washing cars. After I washed 10-12 cars, I came to know that someone had fallen. I rushed and was stunned to see it was my daughter. She was very good in studies and was very normal in the morning. We don’t think she would have committed suicide. I suspect there was foul play,” the woman’s father said.

The woman’s sister said: “She was brilliant in studies. A couple of days ago, I along with her joined fitness classes to help her prepare for government jobs. She used to collect monthly bills from flats before the 10th of each month. So, after coming out from the washroom, she probably went to the 16th floor collect bills.”

Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram circle, said police received a complaint from the family alleging murder.

“Teams, along with field unit and forensics, reached the spot. The body was sent for autopsy by a panel of doctors. We scanned CCTV footage and found the woman entered a lift and deboarded on the 16th floor. No one else was seen with her,” Srivastava said.

Officials aware of the investigation in the case, who asked not to be identified, said that their preliminary probe has shown that the woman reached the high-rise with her father around 5.40am. CCTV footage showed her alone in the gallery around 5.52am, entering the lift and going to the 16th floor. Around 5.56am, she is seen falling in the CCTV footage.

No suicide note was recovered. The family alleged her clothes were “not found intact”.

“We will soon file an FIR based on the complaint and act according to facts and evidence,” the ACP said.

Many residents of the woman’s locality gathered at the high-rise to protest.