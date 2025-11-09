19-year-old woman dies after being hit by bus in Noida

A 19-year-old woman died after she was allegedly hit by a private bus while on her way to work with her mother, in Noida on Saturday morning, police said. A view of thebus that hit the woma. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The incident took place around 9am near Krasa Chowk. Police said the victim, identified as Sujata (single name), a resident of Saraswati Enclave, was crossing the road when the speeding bus hit her from behind. She was rushed to a private hospital where she succumbed to her injuries within an hour.

“She was on her way to her office in the area nearby along with her mother when the bus came from behind and hit her,” said BS Vir Kumar, assistant commissioner of police (central Noida).

According to police, Sujata was employed with a private company located nearby and lived with her parents and brother in Saraswati Enclave.

“Her mother, Asha Devi (50), who was accompanying her, escaped unhurt, however the victim sustained a severe stomach injury and died during treatment. The driver was driving an empty bus, and fled from the scene. We have received a complaint from her brother. A case has been registered against the driver, under Section 281 ( rash driving ) and Section 125, (carelessly endangering human life) at Sector 142 police station. Efforts are underway to trace the culprit”, said station house officer (SHO), Sector 142, Noida, Vinod Kumar Mishra.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway.