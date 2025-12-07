Ghaziabad 19-yr-old woman throws newborn daughter on neighbour’s terrace, killing her

A newborn girl, whose body was found on the terrace of a building in Ghaziabad’s Rakesh Marg locality on Friday, had multiple injuries indicating that she had been killed, police officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Her mother, a 19-year-old woman from West Bengal, who had claimed the baby was stillborn, has been arrested in connection with the death.

The incident was reported to the police around 9am on Friday, when a man discovered the body of a newborn girl on the terrace of his house and informed the police. Police traced the mother of the child to a house in the neighbourhood.

“The police sent the body for autopsy, and it revealed that the newborn girl died of multiple injuries and was not stillborn. Her mother did not want to give birth to the child, and some time ago, she also tried to abort it but remained unsuccessful. The child was delivered at home around 6am on Friday. The police, taking cognizance, registered an FIR against the woman at Sihani Gate police station,” said Upasana Pandey, assistant commissioner of police (Nandgram circle).

An FIR was registered under Section 91 (act done with intent to prevent a child from being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Saturday.

“The FIR was registered, and the woman was arrested on Saturday. She is a native of West Bengal and had come to her sister’s house in Ghaziabad about 20 days ago. She delivered the child at her sister’s house in Ghaziabad and was trying to throw the newborn onto a vacant plot from the terrace of her sister’s second-floor house, but the child landed on the first-floor terrace of a neighbour. The girl died as a result,” said Kuldeep Dixit, station house officer of Sihani Gate police station

“So far, we did not find any role of her sister or her husband behind the incident. Investigation is underway,” he said.