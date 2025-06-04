2 GDA officials booked for demanding bribe; 1 held

A supervisor of the Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has been held for allegedly demanding ₹2 lakh as bribe from a resident for approving construction of a private building in Muradnagar. Police said the anti-corruption team from Meerut, who nabbed the supervisor, has filed an FIR against him along with a junior engineer (JE). The bribe was allegedly demanded on behalf of the JE. On June 2, the supervisor arrived at a designated place in Muradnagar, and the complainant handed him a bag containing the money in cash. While the supervisor was taking the money from Kumar, the team nabbed him. (Representational image)

The incident came to light on a complaint by Muradnagar resident Surendra Kumar who bought a property on Rawli Road in November 2024 and later constructed a basement and some pillars. Kumar alleged that on May 28, the JE and the supervisor came to the site and asked him to stop work till some talks were held. When the complainant requested them to allow the construction, they demanded ₹2 lakh, without any negotiation, Kumar told the anti-corruption unit.

The FIR in this connection was lodged at Muradnagar police station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and named supervisor Raj Kumar and junior engineer Ajit Kumar, as suspects.

The inquiry, prima facie, found that the allegations by the complainant were correct.

The investigating team planned to lay a trap and catch the suspects red-handed. On June 2, the supervisor arrived at a designated place in Muradnagar, and the complainant handed him a bag containing the money in cash. While the supervisor was taking the money from Kumar, the team nabbed him.

Investigators said he told them that he was collecting the amount as told by the JE as he left to attend some family emergency. “The FIR names the supervisor and the JE, and the supervisor was arrested by the team of the anti-corruption unit. They also filed the FIR and will take up further investigation in the case,” Surendra Nath Tiwary, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) of rural zone, said.

When asked to comment on the allegations, GDA said the act by the staff has dented the image of the authority. “In connection with the incident, the supervisor has been suspended with immediate effect, and a team will also take up disciplinary action and an inquiry. Meanwhile, senior officials have sought a report about allegations against the JE and will soon apprise the state government about the matter. Further required action will also be taken up,” Rudresh Shukla, media coordinator of GDA, said.