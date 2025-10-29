2 held for temple burglary in Noida, 5.5kg silver recovered

Two men were arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing 5.5 kg of silver worth around ₹11 lakh from a templeShiv Durga Mandir (Temple) in Block V, Sector 12, Noida, earlier this month, police said.

Officials said, Raju Singh, alias Sonu, (42), a resident of Delhi, has been identified as the primary thief. Sadashiv, 50, a resident of Moradabad, allegedly melted and converted the stolen silver, they said. The two were apprehended near Videocon Chowk, Sector 11, based on a local intelligence tip-off.

According to police, the burglary took place on the night of October 15, when the suspects allegedly broke into the temple and decamped with silver articles, including a canopy and other ornaments.

“Raju Singh confessed to routinely surveying temples before committing thefts. He admitted stealing a canopy and other silver ornaments from a Sector 12 temple approximately 10 to 12 days ago,” said Sumit Shukla, additional deputy commissioner of Police, Noida

“Sadashiv, a professional goldsmith and silversmith with a shop in Moradabad, admitted to knowingly receiving the stolen property to melt the goods and return them to Raju as ingots.”

The recovered metal was part of the loot that had not yet been sold or disposed of, he added.

During interrogation, Raju also allegedly confessed to purchasing a motorcycle using the stolen funds, which he registered in his wife’s name, police said. The vehicle and an illegal knife were recovered from his possession. Police added that Raju has previous theft cases registered against him in Sector 11, Chandigarh.

The two suspects have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 305 (theft in a place of worship) and Section 112 (petty organised crime), as well as Sections 4 and 25 of the Arms Act.